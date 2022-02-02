DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($26.97) price target on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DIC. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($21.91) price target on DIC Asset in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.22) price target on DIC Asset in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.35) price target on DIC Asset in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.90 ($21.24).

Shares of ETR:DIC opened at €15.26 ($17.15) on Tuesday. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of €13.50 ($15.17) and a 12-month high of €16.84 ($18.92). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

