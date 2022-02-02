Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,650 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 4,650 ($62.52) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.53) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.09) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($52.43) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($53.78) target price on Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.78) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,105.71 ($55.20).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,743.50 ($50.33) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The company has a market cap of £87.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,110 ($55.26). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,881.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,682.98.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,665 ($49.27) per share, for a total transaction of £916,250 ($1,231,849.96). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,643 shares of company stock valued at $94,103,436.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

