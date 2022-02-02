Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DXT. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Dexterra Group from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.60.

DXT opened at C$8.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$570.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$5.72 and a one year high of C$9.46.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$202.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$203.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dexterra Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.12%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

