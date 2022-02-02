DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Trading 2.8% Higher

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) shares traded up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DEUZF)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

