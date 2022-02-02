Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,671 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Verastem were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth $62,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the third quarter worth $79,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Verastem by 69.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verastem alerts:

Shares of VSTM opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.61. Verastem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,703.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verastem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $31,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,173 shares of company stock valued at $68,493 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.