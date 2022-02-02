Deutsche Bank AG Has $358,000 Stock Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $36.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $610.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.08.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $248.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

