Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $103.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.32. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $115.78.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

