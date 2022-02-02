Deutsche Bank AG Buys 15,449 Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Athira Pharma were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 6,315.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 64,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,993,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 47,592 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATHA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

ATHA stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 3.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

