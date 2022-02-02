Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cato were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cato during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cato during the second quarter worth about $127,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cato during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cato during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cato by 323.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATO stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The Cato Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

In other news, Director Bailey W. Patrick bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $49,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

