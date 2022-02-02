Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) shares were down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.60 and last traded at $43.60. Approximately 729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 49,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DKL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $44.21.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 151.62%. The company had revenue of $189.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 103.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $1,018,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.