Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.28

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.276 per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 9.9% over the last three years.

Shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $284,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 44,299 shares of company stock worth $612,651.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

