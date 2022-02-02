DeGate Price Down 1.5% This Week (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeGate has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $17.48 million and $2.57 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.36 or 0.07181363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,581.64 or 0.99903577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052230 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00053805 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,282,337 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

