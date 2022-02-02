Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,421,000 after purchasing an additional 335,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,203 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 318,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.50.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,108 shares of company stock worth $7,172,393 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DECK opened at $329.26 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $289.23 and a one year high of $451.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $357.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

