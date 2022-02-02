Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Down to $14.95

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.95, but opened at $14.53. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 164 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 4,615 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $67,978.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,124.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $113,066,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $52,655,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 108.9% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,596,000 after acquiring an additional 891,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,434,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

