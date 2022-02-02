Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Down to $14.95

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.95, but opened at $14.53. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 164 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17.
In other news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 4,615 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $67,978.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,124.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $113,066,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $52,655,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 108.9% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,596,000 after acquiring an additional 891,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,434,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.