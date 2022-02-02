DatChat Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will End on February 9th (NASDAQ:DATS)

DatChat’s (NASDAQ:DATS) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, February 9th. DatChat had issued 2,891,567 shares in its IPO on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,003 based on an initial share price of $4.15. After the end of DatChat’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Shares of DATS stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12. DatChat has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $18.50.
DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.
DatChat Company Profile
DatChat Inc is a communication software company which gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. DatChat Inc is based in N.J.
Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for DatChat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DatChat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.