Datalex (OTCMKTS:DLEXY) Shares Down 1.8%

Datalex plc (OTCMKTS:DLEXY) shares dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7,900% from the average daily volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72.

About Datalex (OTCMKTS:DLEXY)

Datalex plc develops and sells various distribution and retailing software products and solutions to the airline industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E-Business and TPF Consulting. Its digital commerce platform allows to optimize the retailing of offers and to complete retail transactions from start to finish across various digital sales channels.

