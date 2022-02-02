Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $295.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the past year, Danaher’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from Danaher Business System (“DBS”), healthy rewards to shareholders, buyout benefits, and product innovation in the quarters ahead. In fourth-quarter 2021, its earnings and sales surpassed estimates by 7.6% and 4.38%, respectively. The company anticipates year-over-year core revenue growth of 10% for the first quarter of 2022 and mid-single digits for 2022. The impact of COVID-related testing is predicted to boost sales in the low-single digits in the first quarter. However, cost inflation and woes related to supply-chain restrictions might be worrying in the quarters ahead. High debts might inflate financial obligations and forex woes might be concerning. In the past seven days, its earnings estimates have increased for 2022.”

DHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

NYSE:DHR opened at $287.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,858 shares of company stock worth $125,552,184. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Danaher by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $322,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

