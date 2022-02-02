Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Down 27.4% in January

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Dalrada stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. Dalrada has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.93.

Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter. Dalrada had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 17.39%.

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It supplies products and services, and also solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide to make a impact in environmental sustainability, healthcare, and business growth leveraging technology.

