DA Davidson Comments on MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MOFG stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.