DA Davidson Comments on Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.93.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $22.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 23,551 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

