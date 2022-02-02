CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,324 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $15,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $220,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CyrusOne by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,655,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $90.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.14.

Several research firms have commented on CONE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

