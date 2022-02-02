CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Short Interest Down 30.7% in January

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,226,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 74,932 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 76.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CVBF traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 31,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,273. CVB Financial has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.54.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.