Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives $19.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

CRIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.22. 2,191,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,672. Curis has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $294.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Curis by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curis by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Curis by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Curis in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

