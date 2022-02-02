Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.31

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $3.59. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 44,242 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 million, a P/E ratio of -86.50 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 176,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

