Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $151.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cullen/Frost have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The fourth-quarter results reflect a rise in revenues and deposit balances. Improving loan and deposit balances on the back of economic growth are expected to boost margins. The company’s efforts to enhance its presence in the lucrative Texas markets via strategic branch openings and initiatives to further diversify its consumer loan portfolio will likely support loan-portfolio growth. Backed by a solid balance sheet position, Cullen/Frost’s capital-deployments seem sustainable. However, rising operating costs and a significant exposure to commercial loans might impede bottom-line growth. Any continuation of deterioration in credit quality will be concerning.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFR. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

NYSE CFR opened at $142.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.36. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $143.94.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after buying an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,770,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 114,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,788,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

