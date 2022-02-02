CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $51.43 Average PT from Brokerages

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

CUBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CubeSmart by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

CUBE traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $52.13. 24,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,849. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.43.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

