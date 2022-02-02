CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €63.58 ($71.44).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVD. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.02) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($70.22) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

EVD stock traded up €0.94 ($1.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €62.52 ($70.25). The stock had a trading volume of 103,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €63.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €61.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.83. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €47.34 ($53.19) and a 52-week high of €72.68 ($81.66).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

