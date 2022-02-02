CryptoSoul 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $429.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 46.2% against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $954,752.58 and $429.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.74 or 0.00190269 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00028998 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.92 or 0.00389378 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00070658 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

