Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price objective on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of CYRX stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $34.97 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 630,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,420,798 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cryoport by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

