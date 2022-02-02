CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,018.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,040,000 after acquiring an additional 106,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.07.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total value of $3,493,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,785 shares of company stock valued at $32,067,305. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $182.15 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

