Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of CCRN opened at $21.98 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $30.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $835.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

