Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Lowered to $150.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective trimmed by Loop Capital from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.78.

Shares of CROX opened at $103.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.71. Crocs has a twelve month low of $70.34 and a twelve month high of $183.88.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Crocs in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 1,545.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

