Critical Review: Star Group (SGU) and The Competition

Star Group (NYSE: SGU) is one of 26 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Star Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Star Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Star Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Star Group pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Star Group pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.5% and pay out 115.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Star Group has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Star Group has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.01, indicating that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Star Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group 5.85% 29.39% 9.77% Star Group Competitors -12.58% -0.74% -0.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Star Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group $1.50 billion $87.74 million 6.71 Star Group Competitors $7.88 billion $445.52 million -4.01

Star Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Star Group. Star Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Star Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Group Competitors 148 731 1129 56 2.53

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 36.74%. Given Star Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Star Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

