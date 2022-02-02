Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.21.

Criteo stock opened at $35.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51. Criteo has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.40. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,707 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 716.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Criteo by 30.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Criteo by 21.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,873,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,649,000 after purchasing an additional 325,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Criteo during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

