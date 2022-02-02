Credit Suisse Group Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $122.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $132.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBUX. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.31.

Shares of SBUX opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $93.79 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.72. The stock has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Starbucks by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 7,075.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

