Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $27,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.81.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $172.85 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.67 and a 200 day moving average of $150.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

