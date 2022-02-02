Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,576,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,260 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $23,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,885,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,701,000 after buying an additional 963,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,394,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,711,000 after buying an additional 434,087 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,363,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after buying an additional 2,019,800 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,054,000 after purchasing an additional 235,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,630,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,539,000 after purchasing an additional 304,767 shares during the last quarter. 36.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AQN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

AQN stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

