Credit Suisse AG Has $25.53 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $25,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFX. Morgan Stanley cut Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.64.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $309.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.30.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

