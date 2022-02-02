Craig Hallum Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $160.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.48.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $8.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.77. 1,341,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,968,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,534 shares of company stock worth $69,590,472 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

