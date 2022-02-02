Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM) Trading Down 4.4%

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM)’s share price traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.25. 6,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 7,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07.

About Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM)

Cosmos Holdings, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It also involves in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements.

