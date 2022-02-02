Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Update

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,500 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the December 31st total of 223,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $9.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $87.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). As a group, analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,147,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,589,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,554,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,783,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,420,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

