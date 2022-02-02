Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.48

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.48 and traded as low as C$4.97. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$5.03, with a volume of 782,264 shares trading hands.

CJR.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.40 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$8.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.12.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.48.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.