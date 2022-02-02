Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,400 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the December 31st total of 272,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.5 days.

CJREF opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $369.28 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.75%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.1941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.19. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 29.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CJREF shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.54.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

