Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives $8.54 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.54.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CJREF. upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $848.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.50. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.28 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.75%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.1941 dividend. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 29.23%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

