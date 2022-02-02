Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.54.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CJREF shares. upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $848.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $5.37.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $369.28 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.1941 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

