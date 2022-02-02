Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 21.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.01.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

