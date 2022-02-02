Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,247,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 274,355 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.14% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $162,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CORT stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CORT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

