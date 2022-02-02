Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on CRBP. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.08.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.73. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 128,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 307.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 44,707 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

