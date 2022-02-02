Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 58,480 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,245,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,480 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $36,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Schlumberger by 29.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1,593.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

SLB opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $41.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

