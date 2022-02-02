Contrasting Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Tucows has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tucows and Marin Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tucows currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.05%. Given Tucows’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tucows is more favorable than Marin Software.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tucows and Marin Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $311.20 million 2.71 $5.78 million $0.69 114.06 Marin Software $29.98 million 1.63 -$14.05 million ($0.95) -3.33

Tucows has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software. Marin Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tucows, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows 2.53% 6.79% 1.56% Marin Software -40.18% -44.45% -26.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.9% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Tucows shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Marin Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tucows beats Marin Software on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services. The Fiber segment will contain the operating results of retail Internet access operations. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services derived through OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

